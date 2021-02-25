carVertical (CV) Market Cap Achieves $6.65 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $355,557.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00054937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.42 or 0.00735544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00036447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003729 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

