Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Casa Minerals Inc. (CVE:CASA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.18, but opened at C$0.15. Casa Minerals shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.32 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

Casa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims, as well as has an option to acquire 60% interest in the Keaper Property in Terrace, British Columbia.

