Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.39. 20,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

