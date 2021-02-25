CashBet Coin Hits One Day Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $18.94 and $24.43. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00054776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.90 or 0.00740780 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00036928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00041173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

