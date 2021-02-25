Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

CSPR stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $370.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,018 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter worth about $4,418,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

