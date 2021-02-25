Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.52. 1,185,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 887,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several brokerages have commented on CSPR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $345.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.