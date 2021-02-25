Caspian 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $360,245.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $360,245.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

