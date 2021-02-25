Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.04 and last traded at $50.88. 3,613,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,462,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

