Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.04 and last traded at $50.88. 3,613,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,462,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.08 and a beta of 1.47.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
