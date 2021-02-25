Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,238.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,206.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.