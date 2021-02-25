Catex Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,166.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $13,166.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00054690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.72 or 0.00736654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00036835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00061220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00041203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

