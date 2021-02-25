Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.81% of Cavco Industries worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CVCO opened at $222.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $231.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.85.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

