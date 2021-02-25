CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Shares Down 0.1%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 29,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 7,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; and credit cards.

