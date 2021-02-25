cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 7.7%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.93. 578,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,542,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16).

In other cbdMD news, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $192,772.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,496 shares of company stock worth $1,772,228.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in cbdMD in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in cbdMD by 58.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in cbdMD by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 864,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 426,582 shares during the last quarter.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

