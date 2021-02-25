CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $691,434.82 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $691,434.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CBIZ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,023. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CBIZ by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBIZ by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

