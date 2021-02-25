C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Trading Down 3.8%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of C&C Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

