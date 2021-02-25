CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.92

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 1315818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

In related news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $716,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,668,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040,295.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Atalan Capital Partners, Lp acquired 287,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 961,466 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,004 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

