CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Reaches $10,156.27

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 95.4% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $10,156.27 and approximately $83.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

