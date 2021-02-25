CECO Environmental (CECE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

CECE stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,292. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $289.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

