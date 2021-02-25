Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.72. 5,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,689. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. ING Groep raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 142.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 641,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 376,392 shares in the last quarter. FirstMerit Bank boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstMerit Bank now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

