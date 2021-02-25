Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cedar Fair traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 468238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUN. Macquarie raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.