Celo Dollar (CUSD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $40.17 million and $1.64 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00054937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.42 or 0.00735544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00036447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

CUSD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,149,540 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

