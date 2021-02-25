Celo Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Celo has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00008728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $810.40 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00492084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00066982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00081845 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.77 or 0.00482236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00071485 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

