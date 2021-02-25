Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.90

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $8.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 781 shares.

CPAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.00 million, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.