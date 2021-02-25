Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Down 11.1%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.00. 1,054,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,123,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

