Centaur Reaches Market Cap of $7.85 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $910,137.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.84 or 0.00498228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.00479975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00072723 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

