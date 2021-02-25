CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 57,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

