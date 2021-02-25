CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of CNP opened at $20.81 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

