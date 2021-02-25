CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,768. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.