CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.75. 9,451,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 4,409,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 735.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 183,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 161,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

