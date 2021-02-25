Centrality Hits Market Cap of $65.66 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $65.66 million and $1.66 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.17 or 0.00706312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00036023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.