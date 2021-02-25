Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Down 7.1%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s share price fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.97 and last traded at $52.85. 937,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 522,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCS. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43.
In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Century Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
