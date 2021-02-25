Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Down 7.1%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s share price fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.97 and last traded at $52.85. 937,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 522,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCS. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Century Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

