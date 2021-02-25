Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post sales of $222.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $223.29 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $222.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $924.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.30 million to $957.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $90.17 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,152.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after buying an additional 1,422,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,690,000 after buying an additional 1,411,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after buying an additional 480,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent International Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $36,384,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

