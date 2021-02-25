Certara (CERT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Certara to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CERT opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.17. Certara has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Get Certara alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.