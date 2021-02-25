CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.28. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 3,042 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.02.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.