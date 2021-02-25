CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $53.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

NYSE CF traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.62. 88,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CF Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 349.2% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 166,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

