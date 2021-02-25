Chainlink Hits Market Capitalization of $10.24 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $25.08 or 0.00053025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $10.24 billion and $2.26 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

