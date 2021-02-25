Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.24 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $10.24 billion and approximately $2.26 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $25.08 or 0.00053025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00708236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00038865 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.