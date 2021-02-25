Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$6.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

