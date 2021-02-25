Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.15

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $12.02. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 10,408 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $156.28 million, a P/E ratio of -89.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of Champions Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $356,878.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Champions Oncology by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Champions Oncology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

