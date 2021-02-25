Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes Buys 25,000 Shares

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,895.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 370,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 400,554 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

