Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Cut by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.40% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $49,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,472 shares of company stock worth $22,290,514. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.71.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
