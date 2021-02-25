Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $334.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $334.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.57. The stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,472 shares of company stock worth $22,290,514. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Janus Capital Management lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 90,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 516,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 7,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 1,821,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.