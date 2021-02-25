Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $334.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $334.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.
Shares of CRL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.57. The stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,472 shares of company stock worth $22,290,514. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Janus Capital Management lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 90,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 516,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 7,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 1,821,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
