Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.
Chart Industries stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.73. 11,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
