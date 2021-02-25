Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Chart Industries stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.73. 11,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

