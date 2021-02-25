Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $151.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.81. 9,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

