ChartEx Price Tops $0.0661 on Major Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $344,491.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00487001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00066216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00073542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00475526 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

