Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

AAWW opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

