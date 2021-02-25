Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $80.78 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

