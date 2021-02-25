Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 60,312 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Calix by 1,301.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 762,707 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,425,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Calix by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after buying an additional 576,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Calix by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after buying an additional 355,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALX stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.21 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. Craig Hallum lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

