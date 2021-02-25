Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,611,000 after buying an additional 570,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,342 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 248,747 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 308,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 198,677 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,858,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

