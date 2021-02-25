Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $121.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.51. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,173 shares of company stock valued at $51,923,962 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.